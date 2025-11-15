Piyush Goyal engages with global leaders, outlines 3 pillars to boost partnerships

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held several bilateral discussions with delegations from Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia, as well as with heads of international organisations, on the sidelines of the 30th CII Partnership Summit at Visakhapatnam, an official statement said on Saturday.

During his address at the Summit, Goyal outlined three key pillars to expand global partnerships.

He stated that the first pillar focuses on facilitating two-way investments by lowering trade barriers and enabling freer movement of goods, services and capital.

The second pillar, he highlighted, is strengthening technology cooperation through co-development of frontier technologies and investment in high-impact innovation.

The third pillar, he said, is building trust through transparent governance and predictable policy frameworks that support long-term collaboration.

In his meeting with the Director-General of the WTO, both sides exchanged views on the state of negotiations and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening confidence in the multilateral trading system.

Goyal reiterated India’s commitment to a rules-based, inclusive WTO and underscored the need for a permanent solution on Public Stock Holding for food security, restoration of a fully functional two-tier dispute settlement system, and balanced agricultural reform, including resolution of pending Final Bound AMS entitlements of developed countries. Both sides agreed to maintain close consultations in the run-up to MC14.

During discussions with the Armenian delegation, the Minister of Economy of Armenia expressed interest in expanding collaboration in the Gems and Jewellery sector. Goyal noted the need to revitalise bilateral trade ties and proposed exploring a Joint Working Group at the Joint Secretary level, with a possible visit in the first quarter of 2026 to identify areas of trade potential.

Renewable energy was highlighted by Armenia as a sector of mutual interest, while India sought cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. The feasibility of direct flights was discussed, and India raised concerns regarding Non-Tariff Barriers faced by Indian pesticide exporters.

The meeting with the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection of Mauritius focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment and exploring cooperation in technology and G2G procurement of essential commodities.

Both sides agreed to examine the possibility of using the G2G route for procurement of petroleum products from India. India expressed interest in increasing exports of services, including IT and tourism.

The State Trading Corporation of Mauritius indicated interest in importing rice, milk powder and other products from India. Mauritius sought India’s support in reducing its subsidy burden, and India offered to share its experience with Aadhaar-based digital public infrastructure.

In discussions with the Angolan Minister, both sides focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment, particularly in agriculture, food processing and the Gems and Jewellery sector.

According to a ministry statement, Angola sought India’s support in developing entrepreneurship in agriculture, mechanisation and irrigation. Collaboration in contract farming, food processing and joint ventures in the natural diamond industry was also explored.

The meeting with the delegation from Mozambique covered cooperation in logistics, resilient supply chains, agriculture, skill development, education and the oil and gas sector.

Mozambique sought India’s support in logistics development, and both sides expressed interest in working on a G2G supply chain for agricultural exports, including rice.

In the meeting with the Venezuelan Minister, both sides agreed to diversify their trade basket beyond oil and gas. Discussions included cooperation in critical minerals and expanding pharmaceutical exports from India to Venezuela.

The Venezuelan side also encouraged increased investment by Indian companies.

