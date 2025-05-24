Pierce Brosnan admits he was terrified of singing in 'Mamma Mia!'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Did you know Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan was terrified to sing in the musical "Mamma Mia!", but here is what helped him overcome his fear.

Talking to Vanity Fair during the promotion of his latest show, "Mobland", Brosnan revisited recording SOS from the musical, named "a warhorse of a song".

"It's not an easy song to sing, and I was mildly terrified," Brosnan admitted.

Revealing what finally gave him the courage to sing, Brosnan shared, "The only thing that kind of gave me some solace and some peace was to see Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard look as equally freaked out as I was as we sat down with Benny [Andersson] and Bjorn [Ulvaeus] and went straight into recording the songs."

He revealed that they had to sing the songs out loud during the scenes to make it believable.

Brosnan went on to explain, "So you record the songs, and then you sing back to the track, but you have to sing because you have to see the effort in the vocal cords, and you have to act the song out."

He further shared that to help him act and sing simultaneously, the musical director of "Mamma Mia!" used to stand right beside the camera to count him in.

"I could never really count in. I was no good. I think you can actually see me look to the side of the camera at some point."

Despite such a horrifying experience, Brosnan also crooned during the 2018 sequel to the beloved musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again".

As the cast came together for the sequel, Brosnan expressed his desire for "Mamma Mia 3".

"I think everyone is ready for Mamma Mia 3. Let's see what happens. It would be wonderful to do it. Yeah, why not? We've come this far," he had said during an interaction with the ET.

"Mamma Mia!" which reached the audience in 2008 had Brosnan in the role of Sam Carmichael. He was accompanied by Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Cher, Colin Firth, and Christine Baranski in the core cast of the movie.

