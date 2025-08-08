August 08, 2025 7:56 PM हिंदी

PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia to highlight India’s para-sports vision at APC General Assembly

Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia to highlight India’s para-sports vision at the 2025 Asian Paralympic Committee General Assembly in Astana, Kazakhstan. Photo credit: PCI

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will represent the country at the 2025 Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference, Asian Awards, and General Assembly scheduled to be held from August 10 to 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and General Secretary Jaywant Hammanavar will be attending the event on behalf of India.

This prestigious gathering will bring together representatives from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees (NPC), along with athletes, delegates, APC Executive Board members, standing committees, international federations, games organising committees, and global sports organisations. With more than 200 attendees expected, the event stands as a cornerstone of para-sports development and governance in Asia.

The week-long programme will begin with a two-day conference featuring presentations and workshops on a wide range of topics central to the growth of para-sports. This will be followed by the formal business of the General Assembly, where key decisions, including the approval of the APC strategic plan and financial accounts, will be undertaken.

One of the highlights of the gathering will be the Asian Awards, which will recognise the continent's top para-athletes, officials, and performers across seven categories, including Best Male and Female Athletes, Youth Athlete, Team Performance, Exemplary Official, Best Photography, and Outstanding NPC Performance.

Ahead of the event, Jhajharia expressed India’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the discussions and to showcasing the country’s efforts in para sports. “The 2025 APC Conference and Assembly is a vital platform not just for collaboration but also for showcasing the work each nation is doing to empower para-athletes. India is at a transformative stage in para sports, and we look forward to sharing our journey, especially our preparations for the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

"At the Paralympic Committee of India, we are committed to delivering a championship of the highest global standards and to establishing India as a leading host for inclusive sporting events. These efforts reflect our broader mission to make India a central force in the global para sports ecosystem. This conference is also a chance to learn, exchange best practices, and reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive sporting future across Asia,” he said.

India’s presence in Astana will reaffirm its growing leadership in the Asian para sports movement. As the country prepares to host the World Para Athletics Championships this year, it aims to set new benchmarks in inclusion, organisation, and athlete empowerment, furthering its vision of becoming a global hub for para sports.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli returns to training in London, thanks GT’s assistant coach for help

Virat Kohli returns to training in London, thanks GT’s assistant coach for help

Aishwarya Majmudar, Nazaara – The Shaadi

Singer Aishwarya Majmudar gives the tradition a fun twist with the 'Nazaara – The Shaadi' track

Pakistan mineral deal: Will US learn what China didn’t in Balochistan

Pakistan mineral deal: Will US learn what China didn’t in Balochistan

Pakistan: Human rights body voices concern over growing crisis in Balochistan

Pakistan: Human rights body voices concern over growing crisis in Balochistan

India handed a comfortable group stage draw at BWF World Junior Team Championships to be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Amingaon, Guwahati, from October 6 to 11. Photo credit: BWF

India handed a comfortable group stage draw at BWF World Junior Team Championships

Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur starrer 'Love in Vietnam' set to release on September 12

Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur starrer 'Love in Vietnam' set to release on September 12

Manchester United announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex in Manchester on Friday. Photo credit: Man Utd

Man Utd announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex

IIT Delhi's new method to cut textile waste, recycle discarded denims to good quality garments

IIT Delhi's new method to cut textile waste, recycle discarded denims to good quality garments

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor Sunny Hinduja reveals why spies are the real heroes of the country

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor Sunny Hinduja reveals why spies are the real heroes of the country

Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘rejected demand’ for machine-readable voter rolls

Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘rejected demand’ for machine-readable voter rolls