Payal Ghosh recalls Sridevi’s revelation about undergoing cosmetic Surgeries to combat ageing fears

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Following the tragic demise of actress Shefali Jariwala, Payal Ghosh has made a startling revelation about her meeting with the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Reflecting on their meeting, Payal shared that Sridevi had once opened up to her about undergoing cosmetic surgeries due to her fear of ageing. She mentioned that the veteran actress, known for her timeless beauty, was deeply concerned about growing older. Ghosh shared, “It was in 2017 when I met her at a clinic in Oshiwara. It was a 2-minute conversation. I have always admired her looks and charm and that's why, I asked her about her beauty secret. I was shocked to hear when she said that she actually does cosmetic surgeries because of her fear for ageing. Not just that, she also revealed how she literally starves herself to maintain weight and look fit.”

“That moment had a big impact on my life and it was that very moment when I decided to stop all my skin treatments in 2017 itself after that conversation with her. I did not want my life to be like that.”

Payal Ghosh criticized the use of skin treatments like Botox and fillers, claiming they are harming actors. Expressing the same, the actress mentioned, “Earlier, it was Sridevi ji who did this and now Shefali Jariwala is another shocking and tragic example of actors losing their lives way early just because they try skin treatments like Botox, fillers and others. It's just so sad and unfortunate. These treatments are killing actors. I feel nothing is more important than life, right? I really hope actors learn a lesson from these kinds of unfortunate deaths and keep themselves away from such treatments and medicines.”

The ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on the night of June 27. She had reportedly been taking various medications, including anti-ageing supplements. According to police officials, her blood pressure may have dropped after consuming the medicines on an empty stomach, causing a cardiac arrest.

--IANS

ps/