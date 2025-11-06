November 06, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Bihar Elections: Pawan Singh says ‘Pahle matdaan fir jalpaan’

Pawan Singh says ‘vote first’

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Pawan Singh urged people to cast their votes before anything else.

The actor-singer, who has been actively supporting the BJP and NDA campaign in Bihar, posted a message on Instagram encouraging citizens to fulfil their democratic duty with enthusiasm. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a bright yellow kurta and showing his inked finger, indicating that he has cast his vote.

His message read: “Pahle matdaan fir jalpaan (Vote first, then eat) #bjpbihar #nda.”

The election in Bihar is for the 18th Legislative Assembly, and will be fought on 243 seats. The elections will be conducted in two phases: 6 November 2025 and 11 November 2025.

The 1st phase covers 121 constituencies with the 2nd phase covering 122 constituencies. The election results for the Bihar assembly are scheduled to be declared on November 14, 2025, on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Pawan Singh began his professional career in music by working as an accompanist, notably performing on the harmonium during live musical performances.He used his voice in the Hindi film industry with the track "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2, in addition to the track "Chumma" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Within Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan has gained success with his work in films such as Pratigya, Bajrang, Satya, Crack Fighter, Raja, Sher Singh, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Jai Hind, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Powerstar, Mera Bharat Mahaan, Pawan Raja, Sarkar Raj, Har Har Gange, and numerous other productions including Sooryavansham, Wanted, Hamar Swabhiman, Challenge, Gadar, Boss, Truck Driver, Pawan Putra, Bhojpuriya Raja, and Bajarangi.

He was recently seen in the reality show “Rise and Fall” hosted by Ashneer Grover. On the film front his next is “Powerstar”.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' shows Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' released; Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan in film!

Honoured to bring to you the trophy we have been working hard for years: Harmanpreet, Madhana to PM Modi

Honoured to bring to you the trophy; you motivated us a lot: Harmanpreet, Mandhana to PM Modi

Ola Electric posts Rs 418 crore net profit loss in Q2, revenue slips 43 pc

Ola Electric posts Rs 418 crore net profit loss in Q2, revenue slips 43 pc