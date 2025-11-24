November 24, 2025 4:56 PM हिंदी

"End of an era in Indian cinema": PM Modi condoles demise of veteran actor Dharmendra

‘Passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his profound grief over the passing away of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people,” PM Modi said on X.

“Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” the tweet further said.

Minutes after the passing away of the veteran superstar, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay his last respects to actor Dharmendra.

All of them were seen in their cars reaching the crematorium amidst heavy police deployment.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also photographed at the location along with the family of the late actor. Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

The actor, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery.

The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. The actor used to live at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

This marks another demise in the Hindi cinema industry in quick succession. Earlier, actors Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah and advertising legend Piyush Pandey passed away last month.

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him.

The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars. Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence.

--IANS

sas/mr

LATEST NEWS

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

TRAI takes action on over 21 lakh fraudulent numbers in one year

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon partners with new-age brands to strengthen lifestyle and community connect

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Tabraiz Shamsi withdraws from SA20 due to personal reasons, Thomas Kaber named replacement

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

2nd Test: Rickelton, Markram swell SA’s lead to 314 after Jansen's six-for bowls out India for 201

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

‘He ruled hearts and screens like a colossus’: Union ministers mourn passing of Dharmendra

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Adani Electricity unveils special offer of up to 60 pc off on appliances for customers

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Dharmendra’s Bikaner legacy: A star who called his rival ‘younger brother’

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20

'MVP of the Summit': South Africans laud PM Modi's statesmanship at G20