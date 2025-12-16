Passenger count for Vande Bharat train services surpasses 7.5 crore mark

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The number of Vande Bharat services connecting major cities across India has gone up to 164 while the total number of passengers carried by these high-tech trains, since their launch in 2019, has crossed the 7.5 crore mark, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

Built under the Make in India initiative, these trains offer faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys to passengers. The trains come with advanced features such as automatic plug doors, rotating seats, and bio-vacuum toilets. They also have GPS-based passenger information systems and full CCTV coverage.

Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in 274 districts across the country, connecting India’s cultural, spiritual, and economic hubs with speed and comfort. This wide reach is improving travel, tourism, and regional connectivity nationwide.

The Delhi-Varanasi route connects the national capital with India’s spiritual heart. It offers pilgrims and tourists a convenient and reliable travel option. Similarly, the Srinagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route improves access to one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage sites. The route was inaugurated on June 6, 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It strengthens religious tourism and boosts regional connectivity.

At the same time, the Bengaluru-Hyderabad train service has become a preferred choice for many passengers. It is widely used by IT professionals and business travellers as the service connects two major technology hubs of India.

Vande Bharat began in 2019 with just one train service. Today, it has grown into a network of 164 trains. These services carry lakhs of passengers every month. These trains improve productivity for business travelers. They offer comfortable journeys for families. They provide dignified travel for pilgrims. They also reduce carbon emissions compared to road and air travel.

The strong response to these trains shows the growing demand for world-class rail infrastructure across India. The Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail high-tech trains are becoming popular and offering modern facilities to the passengers. Looking ahead, the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper is set to transform overnight travel. It will combine speed, comfort, and modern amenities for long-distance passengers, the statement added.

