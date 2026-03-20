March 20, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling

Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has shared her experience of collaborating with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in her upcoming series ‘Storm’.

The actress, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is returning to Hindi entertainment with her upcoming streaming series ‘Storm’ produced by Hrithik Roshan.

The title was announced as a part of the Prime Video slate during Prime Video Play on Thursday. The actress said that working with Hrithik has been a terrific experience given the clarity of thought that emanates from him and radiates through the creative team.

She told IANS, “Being part of Prime Video’s slate always brings a certain responsibility. There’s a wide, diverse audience engaging with the platform, and that makes it important for the storytelling to be both honest and accessible without diluting its intent. It’s an honour to have Hrithik Roshan step into the streaming space as a producer with a project”.

She further mentioned, “There’s a clear belief in storytelling that is grounded and risk-taking, and that confidence filters down to the entire creative team. When producers back material that doesn’t follow templates, it gives actors the freedom to explore complexity rather than performance. That kind of support is essential for actors like me who thrive on challenges and authenticity”.

‘Storm’ is a gritty, high-stakes thriller series set against the relentless pulse of Mumbai. The series also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. The series is expected to explore themes of power, survival, and the difficult choices people make when pushed to their limits in an unforgiving city.

The series has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series ‘Tabbar’ and the Sundance selection ‘Fire in the Mountains’.

The series is set to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling

Parvathy Thiruvothu shares experience of working with Hrithik Roshan: Grounded and risk-taking storytelling