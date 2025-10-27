October 27, 2025 11:49 AM हिंदी

Parvathy Thiruvothu: Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to star in filmmaker Don Palathara’s next directorial venture, co-starring the acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan. She said that the director’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love often without judgment or noise.

This project marks Parvathy’s first collaboration with Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan.

Parvathy says, "Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating. His films have a powerfully meditative.”

Heaping praise at the director, she added: “He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be. This is also incredibly challenging.”

Parvathy said that working with him has been on her wishlist for a while and is thrilled that this project came her way.

She added: “And to share the screen with Dileesh, someone whose creative sensitivity I’ve admired for years, feels like an opportunity to be a student again"

Though details about the storyline are currently under wraps, the film is touted to be an emotionally power-packed drama that will be shot extensively across Kerala and is set to go on floors soon.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for Parvathy, who recently made headlines for leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since Maryan.

Parvathy began her acting career with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus in 2006, and gained critical acclaim for her performance in the Tamil romantic drama Poo in 2008.

She rose to prominence with her roles in Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie. Her success continued with acclaimed performance in Take Off, which earned her the National Film Award – Special Mention.

