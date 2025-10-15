October 15, 2025 11:03 AM हिंदी

Parul Gulati’s Diwali celebrations are all about family, friends, mithai and playing cards

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati is all set to soak in the festive spirit of Diwali, as she plans to celebrate the festival of lights surrounded by her loved ones.

Sharing her plans for the festival, Parul told IANS: “My plan for the day of Diwali is to stay with my family at home. But before that, yes, I'm attending a couple of Diwali parties… some friends' parties… looking forward to playing cards and eating lots of mithai at these parties.”

For her, Diwali is a start of a joyful, indulgent stretch that goes on till the New Year.

Talking about her post-Diwali routine, Parul shared, “Actually, every year post Diwali, I go to my nani's house. I spent a week there. And I don't think fitness is happening for me anytime soon.”

The actress, who mentioned has a sweet tooth, added: “I think when you get a sweet in your mouth, you need to keep on eating it. So, after Diwali, till New Year’s, I’m just eating. I do not have any plans of getting back to fitness. I really want to indulge in sweets and everything because it’s the festive season and that is the plan.”

Parul Gulati, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel, will be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

She made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster earlier this year.

