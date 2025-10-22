Parineeti Chopra’s mom Reena pens emotional note on her daughter’s motherhood journey

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Malhotra Chopra, recently shared a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter’s journey into motherhood.

On Parineeti’s birthday, she reflected on how quickly time has flown. The doting mother spoke about the joy of seeing her “little one” embrace the new role of a mother, expressing immense pride in the person Parineeti has become.

Sharing her childhood image, Reena wrote, “The baby who not so long ago was being held in our arms is now cradling her own! Can there be a better birthday and a better gift for you, my little one! Seeing you transition so seamlessly into your new role makes us so proud of the person you are and have become! You continue to amaze us everyday! Happy Birthday @parineetichopra and we can only wish you all the happiness and the best of the best in life! We love you so so much! @pawanchopra01 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra also penned a heartfelt message for her. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared his candid moments with Parineeti and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the dude who became a mother recently! Love you didi.@parineetichopra.”

On October 22, the ‘Kesari’ actress turned 37.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra began her acting journey in 2011 with “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl,” where she portrayed the lively and outspoken Dimple Chaddha. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She quickly established herself as a leading actress with Ishaqzaade (2012) opposite Arjun Kapoor, where her fearless and spirited portrayal of Zoya earned her a National Film Award – Special Mention. Over the years, Parineeti has featured in films such as, “Shuddh Desi Romance,” “Hasee Toh Phasee,” “Golmaal Again,” “Kesari,” and Amar Singh Chamkila.”

On the personal front, the actress has recently embraced motherhood. Parineeti and her politician husband Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy on October 19.

