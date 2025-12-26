December 26, 2025 8:53 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's son Neer gets personalised gift on his first Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Christmas with their little bundle of joy, Neer, and in order to make it even more special, the new parents decided to decorate the house with some adorable personalised decor.

The video uploaded by Parineeti on her IG had her and Raghav relishing some Pappermint chocolates. This was followed by a glimpse into their Christmas decoration, which included a beautiful Christmas tree, and also two Christmas stockings with Neer's name on it.

We could also see a lavish spread on the table, including cheese fondue, along with other festive delicacies.

"Peppermint chocolate and cheese fondue kinda christmas (you know I’ve made this reel when its this badly edited) (sic)," Parineeti wrote the caption.

Recently, new mommy Parineeti used social media to share her struggle with ‘postpartum symptoms’.

The 'Chamkila' actress took to her IG and posted a video of herself, all set to organise the clutter. She revealed how she planned to organize her storage in the middle of juggling new mommy responsibilities, but ended up getting distracted.

She penned, “Took out time to organize my storage today, got distracted, and did absolutely nothing.... Confirmed symptoms of a postpartum gal (sic),” along with a sad face and laughing emoji.

Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their first child on October 19 this year.

Announcing the arrival of their little one on social media, they shared a joint post that read, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

Revealing the name of their son, they dropped another post that read, “Jalasya rupam, premasya swarupam—tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him “Neer”—pure, divine, limitless.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

