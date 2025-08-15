August 15, 2025 9:20 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha spend Independence Day with an afternoon at home

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha decided to spend this Independence Day with an afternoon at home.

The actor and politician duo were seen enjoying a hearty meal in the comfort of their home.

The photos dropped by Parineeti on her Instagram handle also showed her enjoying an evening beverage with her husband on the balcony.

Parineeti and Raghav further enjoyed some quality time in their lush green garden.

"An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav graced "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

During the episode, which aired on Netflix on August 2, Archana Puran Singh complimented Raghav on his looks, wondering if he’s ever thought about entering Bollywood.

Raghav played a perfect Uno Reverse saying: “Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! Bohot politics hai! (Archana ji, our profession has an actor within every politician. So, there is a lot of acting in our work, and when I look at her (Parineeti's) life, I am convinced that there is a lot of politics in her work!"

Parineeti immediately agreed with her husband, saying, “True, that’s actually true.”

During the episode, Raghav even attempted to recruit host Kapil Sharma into politics, insisting that he already has what it takes to become a successful politician- jokes, junoon, and jazbaat. However, Kapil decided to put that thought on hold for the time being.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next grace the screen with a yet untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in important roles, along with others.

The shoot for the project has already been wrapped up.

