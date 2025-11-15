November 15, 2025 7:32 PM हिंदी

Paresh Rawal says, India's diversity is not a double-edged sword: ‘Is desh ka koi kuch bigaad nahi sakta’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘The Taj Story’, doesn’t agree with the diversity being a double-edged sword.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the film, when he was asked if India’s dense diversity is a double-edged sword, and can negatively affect the society.

The actor told IANS, ‘We have lived for so many years with this diversity. So it can never be a double-edged sword. But sometimes a person comes, who tries to ruin it. The people of this country are amazing. I salute them”.

He further mentioned, “No one can ruin this country. But if someone keeps coming, they keep trying on their own. And on the other hand, in such a delicate situation, our neighborhood is so turbulent. There is a lot of turmoil. The spills will definitely fly. We should avoid that”.

Talking about his role in the film, the veteran actor essays the role of Vishnu Das, a tour-guide at the Taj Mahal who becomes obsessed with uncovering its “real” story. The film pivots on a courtroom-drama format: Vishnu Das files a case to challenge existing narratives about the Taj Mahal’s origin.

Earlier, amid claims that the film deals with sensitive themes, the actor had clarified that the project does not touch upon any religious matters and urged audiences to wait before forming opinions.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter handle, Paresh issued a statement that read, “Disclaimer – The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You”.

--IANS

aa/

