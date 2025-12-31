Paras Chhabra says he believes in 'living in the moment' post Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala's death

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Paras Chhabra, in an emotional yet realistic conversation with Rashami Desai on her podcast Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak, spoke of how he no longer believes in the concept of saving money for the future, especially after the sudden deaths of his Bigg Boss 13 mates.

The actor, while speaking to Rashami on the show, shared that growing up, he always believed in saving money for the future. However, over the years, especially after witnessing the untimely deaths of his friends from his BB 13 season, he has come to feel that one should also live in the moment as much as possible.

'Life is unpredictable,' said Paras. Looking at what has been happening around us, with two of our friends from Bigg Boss 13 passing away before their time, nothing is certain. We don't know who's going to live until when and how much life we have. I feel like just living on! If you want to buy something, if you want to do something that your heart says, irrespective of its cost, etc., just buy it; just do it,” said Paras.

He further mentioned how his mother still saves every penny. “My mom is the saver in our house. She even chooses to walk instead of taking a 10-rupee rickshaw sometimes, and she exercises too,” said Paras. “That’s how mothers are — they save quietly, care deeply, and always think ahead.”

Arti Singh, who accompanied Paras to the podcast, had a different stance on it. Her reflections touched on her practical approach to life and finances, where she said she was careful with money, preferring to shop only during sales and emphasising the importance of savings.

She said, “I still do save money. I don’t ask for much, and I am not someone who spends money impulsively. I still love shopping, but only during a sale. I can’t bring myself to buy clothes at full price. I always choose to shop smart, because financial security matters more to me than momentary indulgence.”

She added, “I have seen how unpredictable life can be. No matter how limited your savings may be, things can change anytime, so it’s always better to be prepared for the future. I constantly remind my husband, Deepak, to save money. No matter what the journey is, you must take it steadily and move forward with caution, not carelessness.”

For the uninitiated, Paras Chabra, Arti Singh, and Rashami Desai were all a part of Bigg Boss 13, which also saw the late Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, and also actress Shefali Jariwala.

Sidharth passed away in September 2021 after suffering a heart attack, as per reports and Shefali Jariwala passed away in June this year. Both Sidharth and Shefali were in their early 40s, and their untimely passing away shook the entire nation.

