Paradha is a film I've poured my soul into, says Anupama Parameswaran

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS)Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the lead in director Praveen Kandregula's women-centric film, 'Paradha', has now said that the concept of the film was close to her heart and that it was one that she had poured her soul into.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the trailer of the film, which was released on Saturday, Anupama Parameswaran wrote," Paradha has been a dream in the making. A concept so close to my heart, and one I’ve poured my soul into."

Expressing gratitude to everybody who had helped her reach the position she was in, she wrote, "Extremely grateful to the universe and to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, and helped me reach here. I can’t wait for the world to experience this journey with me, and I truly hope it touches you the way it touched me. Paradha - Trailer out now. See you in theatres!"

The trailer released shows that the film will revolve around Subbu (Anupama Parameswaran), who hails from a village that has imposed on its women the tradition of covering their faces with a Paradha. At one point, Subbu goes missing and we realise some great misfortune has befallen her. Eventually, the trailer shows the villagers feel that the village has incurred a curse of the goddess because of Subbu and announce that nobody is to help her. How she finds her feet because of the support of two other women from the city is what the film is all about.

'Paradha', backed by the celebrated duo Raj and DK, known for The Family Man series, is being bankrolled by Vijay Donkada along with Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under the banner of Ananda Media.

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature actresses Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in pivotal roles. Rag Mayur also essays an important role in this women-centric movie.

The film promises to be a hard-hitting tale, with its roots deep in tradition and its message firmly grounded in empowerment.

The film has cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. Music for the film is by Gopi Sundar.

