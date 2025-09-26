September 26, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Papon remembers Zubeen Garg: Missing you so much my brother

Papon remembers Zubeen Garg: Missing you so much my brother

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Singer Papon expressed his deep sense of loss as he penned a heartfelt tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg and said “missing you so much my brother.”

Papon took to Instagram, where he shared an old picture with Zubeen and wrote: “Missing you so much my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.”

Writing in Assamese, Papon also appealed for clarity surrounding ongoing matters, requesting that

“Requesting to carry the investigations at the fastest possible pace and Hope we get the answers to our questions very soon,” he wrote.

It was on September 19, when singer Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20 and 21 of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

Papon has also sung in many languages apart from Assamese like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi.

He is the lead vocalist and founder of the folk-fusion band Papon and The East India Company.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 powers India A to record chase against Aus A

KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Sensex crashes 733 Points, Nifty slips below 24,700 amid global sell-off, fresh tariff threats

Stock market ends sharply lower over US pharma tariffs, Nifty below 24,700

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Domestic airline passenger traffic rise 0.3 pc YoY in August, Stable outlook for sector: Report

Domestic airline passenger traffic rises 0.3 pc in August, outlook stable: Report

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre