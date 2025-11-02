Pant, Kamboj take India 'A' to 3-wicket win over South Africa 'A' in 1st unofficial Test

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's (90) and Anshul Kamboj's late strike of an unbeaten 37 guided India A to a composed three-wicket win against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test on Sunday, which was played here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1.

After being set a 275-run target to chase in the final innings, India A captain Rishabh Pant and lower-order batters shone with the bat as the hosts pulled off a win under pressure. With that, they now lead the two-match series 1-0.

Batting first, South Africa A put up 309 runs in 91.2 overs before the Indian bowlers dished them out. Jordan Hermann, Zubayr Hamza, and Rubin Hermann stood out in the innings and scored half-centuries, while Tiaan van Vuuren supported with a well-made 46. Tanush Kotian was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he finished with a four-wicket haul.

Batting next, India were bowled out for 234 runs in 58 overs, courtesy of Prenelan Subrayen’s five-wicket haul, and handed a 75-run lead to the visitors. However, the Proteas couldn’t replicate their performances from the first innings and could only extend their lead to 274, adding 199 runs on board in 48.1 overs, as the hosts set themselves a 275-run target.

India’s start to the chase wasn’t how they expected, as the top order lineup of Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre and Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed in quick succession. However, Pant resurrected the innings with a fine 90(113) and carried his side’s momentum. Ayush Badoni joined hands with Pant as the duo stitched a composed partnership to start Day 4’s proceedings before the latter was dismissed.

Pant and Badoni’s wickets added pressure on India, but lower-order batters Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar and Kamboj pulled off the chase with brisk scores.

While Kotian scored a quick 30-ball 23, Kamboj took charge of the fireworks as he notched up four fours and two maximums to score an unbeaten 37. Suthar supported him well from the other end as India chased down the total in 73.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief Scores: India A 234 & 277-7 in 73.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 90, Anshul Kamboj 37; Tiaan van Vuuren 3-56, Tshepo Moreki 2-33) beat South Africa A 309 & 199 all out in 48.1 overs (Lesego Senokwane 37, Zubayr Hamza 37; Tanush Kotian 4-26, Anshul Kamboj 3-39) by three wickets.

