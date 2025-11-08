Panna miner’s first dig strikes rich: Farmer unearths five diamonds

Panna/Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) In a stroke of fortune that has stirred excitement across Madhya Pradesh’s diamond belt, Brijendr Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sirsvaha village in Panna district, has unearthed five separate diamonds from the Bharkan mines area — marking a dazzling debut in his mining journey.

Sharma, who recently secured his first mining permit in June this year for shallow excavation, struck gold—figuratively—when his modest efforts yielded a total of 5.79 carats of rough diamonds: one 0.74-carat, one 2.29-carat, one 0.77-carat (all brilliant), one 1.08-carat and one 0.91-carat (off-colour) diamond.

Experts estimate the combined value of the stones could be anywhere from Rs 5 lakh minimum to a maximum of Rs 12 lakh, depending on clarity, colour, and market demand. The discovery has not only brought cheer to Sharma’s household but also renewed hope among local miners who often brave harsh conditions in pursuit of the elusive sparkle beneath Panna’s soil.

The Bharkan mines, part of the famed Panna diamond reserve, have long been a source of livelihood and dreams for hundreds of small-scale miners. While large-scale commercial operations dominate headlines, it is stories like Sharma’s—of perseverance, patience, and providence—that capture the spirit of grassroots mining in the region.

Officials from the Mineral Resources Department confirmed the discovery and lauded Sharma’s adherence to legal mining procedures. “This is a great example of responsible mining. We encourage more locals to apply for permits and explore opportunities in a regulated manner,” said a senior officer.

His find underscores the potential of shallow mining permits, which are typically granted to individuals or small groups for limited excavation, often with rudimentary tools and minimal investment, said an official at Panna.

Speaking to local officials, Sharma expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared his astonishment at the find. “I never imagined my first attempt would be so rewarding. It’s a blessing,” he said, beaming with pride.

The diamonds have since been deposited with the district’s diamond office, where they will be evaluated and auctioned as per government protocols. As the diamonds await their fate under the auctioneer’s hammer, Kailash Sharma’s story has captivated Sirswaha and beyond.

Just days ago, Kailash—a Panna Tiger Reserve tour guide—pursued his deeper calling in the Krishna Kalyanpur Pati diamond mine, working a modest 8x8 leased plot of sun-baked earth. Amid the gravel, two stones gleamed with promise. Though a prominent diamond valuer noted their quality fell short of the five superior gems recently unearthed by Brijendra, the upcoming auction is expected to yield more than anticipated.

