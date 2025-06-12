June 12, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of collaborating with Konkona Sensharma for first time in ‘Metro... In Dino’

Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of collaborating with Konkona Sensharma for first time in ‘Metro... In Dino’

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared his experience of working with actress Konkona Sensharma in the upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’.

The film marks the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy, and sees Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma sharing the same narrative arc. Their on-screen collaboration is palpable; not just because of their individual brilliance, but because of the genuine camaraderie and chemistry observed between the two in the trailer.

Talking about his experience of working with Konkona Sensharma for the first time, Pankaj said in a statement, “This was my first time working with Konkona Ji, she is an extraordinary actress, and that's well-known to everyone. I was a bit nervous because it was somewhat unusual; I wondered if I'd be able to act well alongside her. But Konkona is a professional actor.”

He further mentioned, “We first met while shooting for the film, spoke for about half an hour, and then our friendship developed, and the chemistry formed. When you watch the film, you'll see that chemistry. It was a wonderful experience working with her! She's a great actress and an equally wonderful human being. Both of us have a theater background, and that experience contributed to the chemistry you'll witness on screen”.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Earlier, the first song from the film ‘Zamaana Lage’ was unveiled in the city in the presence of its starcast, Anurag Basu, musical legend Pritam, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon and Raghav Chaitanya.

The film marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album ‘Gangster’ setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

David Bedingham helps South Africa reduce deficit to 91 runs after Pat Cummins takes out Temba Bavuma at lunch on the second day of the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit:

WTC Final: Bedingham helps SA reduce deficit to 91 runs after Cummins takes out Bavuma

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup (rifle/pistol) in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in Munich

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun