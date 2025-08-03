August 03, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan quits smoking after suffering heart attack

'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan quits smoking after suffering heart attack

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) 'Panchayat' fame actor Aasif Khan has quit smoking after suffering a heart attack. Through his latest social media post, Aasif revealed that he has not smoked for the last 21 days.

Sharing the happy news with his buddies during Friendship Day, he wrote, "Log kehte hain 21 din me har acchi buri aadat chhut jaati hai, today it's been 21 days since i quit smoking its friendship day today to mujhe laga isse best day kya ho sakta hai apne dosto se me kitna pyar karta hoon ye batane k liye, zindagi me utaar chadav aate rehte hain lekin chadav me apke sath ek hujum chalta hai....logo ka sailaab bheed, lekin utaar me jo sath rahe un sabko happy friendship day(sic).

He also urged everyone to stop playing with their health before they end up in a hospital bed, just like him.

Sharing his personal experience, Aasif added, "Apni galtiyo ka ehsas karne k liye sahi logo ki pehchan karne k liye kisi hospital k bed pe jaane ka intezar mat kijiye, is bade bade shehro ki badi badi baato me mat kho jao apna sahaj apna sadharan apni saralta apne sath chalne do, chay pe raho logo ko dekh k black coffee pe mat jao, dosto se roz milo, zindagi k saude 20-30 rupay ki chizo se mat karo !!! bas bad me shayad kabhi hasunga ye baate padh k."

Wishing all a Happy Friendship Day, he concluded, "Happy Friendship day mere saare jigar k tukdo ko mere yaaro ko mere dosto ko."

Back in June, the ‘Paatal Lok’ actor suffered a major health scare. However, sharing his health update with the netizens, Aasif revealed that he is doing better now and is on the road to recovery.

“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he shared.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

More tired the Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Harry Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

5th Test: More tired Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, Sports Ministry honours Postmen in 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI Media

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Postmen

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Bangladesh: 637 people killed in mob lynching incidents from August 2024-July 2025

Bangladesh: Over 635 people killed in mob lynching incidents since August 2024, says report