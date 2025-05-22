Palash Dutta calls his Cannes debut a 'surreal dream come true'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor and director Palash Dutta made his Cannes debut this year with a double treat. The poster and trailer of two of his short films were launched during the festival- "Dance Of Joy - Mann Ki Ichcha" and "Singh And Sinha".

Dutta called his Cannes experience a "dream come true".

”Being at Cannes international film festival for the first time ever was indeed a breezy and surreal dream come true which I had manifested years ago. And that too by releasing a trailer of my upcoming short film 'SINGH & SINHA' on the Marche' du Cannes film festival website. I was also fortunate enough to showcase the poster of my short film 'DANCE OF JOY.... Mann ki iccha' which is my first directorial venture at the Bharat Pavilion. I was blessed to have had support and appreciation for my venture by legends and stalwarts like Shekhar Kapoor Sir, Boman Irani Sir, Anupam Kher Sir, Chaya Kadam, Karan Tacker, and Taaha Shah. I am thankful and grateful beyond words.”

Sharing titbits about his Cannes look, Dutta shared, ”I had planned for it well in advance and prepared costumes styled and designed it myself from the red carpet tuxedo suit look to the Indian outfit which I wore that represented our culture and tradition which had peacock feathers and motifs on one side and the other side had depicted a Radha Krishna hand painting theme."

"I also wore a traditional Bengali dhoti and kurta at the most prestigious Satyajit Ray's restoration film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' which was a part of the classic section category at the Cannes Film Festival. I must mention the feedback I have received for my look at Cannes. My outfits created quite a stir there and I was literally stopped by many westerners from different walks of life and countries and photographers who appreciated my outfits and the efforts that I had put in to create the ensembles right from bohemian looks, to traditional looks, a trench coat which had prints of our Bollywood legendary actor's on it to the red carpet tuxedo suit look," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/