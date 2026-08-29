Pakistan's worsening security situation threatens CPEC, Chinese projects

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Rising militant violence in Pakistan's northern and southwestern regions is posing a growing security threat to China's economic interests and future projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to a report.

A report by The Diplomat said with CPEC entering its second phase, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been expanding its footprint in areas around Gilgit-Baltistan and the Malakand region, while the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified attacks in Balochistan where key Chinese-linked mining and infrastructure projects are located.

CPEC connects China's Xinjiang province with the Arabian Sea through Pakistan, passing through the strategically important Gilgit-Baltistan region before terminating at Gwadar in Balochistan, it added.

The deteriorating security situation could disrupt planned CPEC projects and wider China-Pakistan economic cooperation adding to the challenges facing Pakistan's already fragile economy.

In northern Pakistan, the growing TTP presence around the Karakoram Highway is particularly significant as China and Pakistan are discussing $1.8 billion in financing for the realignment of the highway's Thakot-Raikot section. The proposed project has faced delays amid economic and security concerns.

Militant activity has also increased in Balochistan. The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals and interests in the province and recently intensified attacks in Chagai district, creating security and logistical problems for the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), which is involved in mining operations at the Saindak Copper and Gold Mine, according to the report.

The security situation along the N40 highway has also raised concerns over supply chains supporting the mining operations, it said.

At Gwadar, the BLA has demonstrated new operational capabilities, including attacks targeting Pakistan Coast Guard assets and the use of weaponised commercial drones.

According to the report, the simultaneous expansion of militant networks in regions critical to CPEC highlights the growing challenge for Beijing and Islamabad in securing Chinese investments and personnel.

The security threat is compounded by the presence of other militant networks in the wider region, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Islamic State Khorasan Province.

--IANS

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