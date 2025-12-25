December 25, 2025 1:28 PM हिंदी

Pakistani journalist flags constitutional, rights violations in enforced disappearances across Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 25 (IANS) As Pakistani forces continue to escalate the enforced disappearance of civilians across Balochistan, journalist Munizae Jahangir described the incidents as violations of the country's Constitution and international human rights norms.

In a video shared by human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on the social media platform X, Jahangir said, "When someone becomes a victim of enforced disappearance, it not only places their family under immense distress but also creates resentment and mistrust among the people of Balochistan towards the state."

Asserting that enforced disappearance is a major issue and a serious crime in Pakistan, she said the recent cases targeting women in Balochistan have become alarming.

She highlighted that a 27-year-old pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl have reportedly become victims of enforced disappearance and that their families do not know their whereabouts.

Moreover, she emphasised that Pakistan has a judicial system, a constitution, and a police force, and if someone is suspected of wrongdoing, the authorities must act through "legal means".

"Acts of enforced disappearance are condemnable, as they are not only violations of Pakistan's Constitution but also violations of international human rights," she stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) expressed grave concern over reports of enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan.

"Women who are disappeared face heightened risks, including torture, sexual violence, and denial of due process. Their families are left without information about their fate or whereabouts, deprived of justice, and denied the right to the truth. Such practices violate fundamental rights, including the rights to liberty, security, fair trial, and protection from torture and discrimination," the BVJ stated.

The rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately "disclose the fate and whereabouts of all disappeared women, ensure their safe release or lawful presentation before an independent court, and guarantee access to legal counsel and medical care".

It demanded that all allegations of enforced disappearance must be promptly, independently, and impartially investigated, and those responsible be held accountable in fair trials.

