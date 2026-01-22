January 22, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Pakistan witnesses deterioration of internal stability under Asim Munir: Report

Pakistan witnesses deterioration of internal stability under Asim Munir: Report

Islamabad, Jan 22 (IANS) People across Pakistan are raising concerns over Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s failure to safeguard citizens from escalating militancy, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The rise in militant attacks and fatalities has been attributed to the operational and tactical shortcomings of Munir-led security forces, with 2025 recording more than 5,300 militant attacks in Pakistan, a report said on Thursday.

“Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal in 2025 for his ‘exemplary leadership’ in enhancing Pakistan’s security, but the same year saw a 74 per cent increase in combat-related deaths, reflecting the unprecedented deterioration of internal stability. There appears to be a failure to rein in militant groups and a struggle to fulfil his core duty of ensuring domestic order, despite Munir exercising unparalleled authority and making repeated public assertions of control,” a report in European Times detailed.

The report cited Tamim Asey, former Afghan Deputy Minister of Defence, accusing Munir of risking the lives of Pakistani soldiers fighting the Taliban on the Afghan border while failing to contain militancy in Balochistan.

“Come back to dialogue and avoid further bloodshed. Your forces are being killed in hordes. Every day of these confrontations will sleepwalk you into another epic mistake of Bangladesh magnitude!” Asey warned.

In reference to a video of Pakistani soldiers being held hostage, the European Times quoted Asey as saying: “Somebody should advise Asim Munir he is walking into a major catastrophic mistake.”

The report highlighted that several Pakistanis held Munir responsible for inciting violence. “The entire nation knows that terrorism in the tribal areas is being carried out under the leadership of the mentally ill Asim Munir,” the report quoted Peshawar resident Amin Wazir as saying.

Pearl Pandya, senior analyst at ACLED, a US-based conflict monitoring firm, said that the military-centric response to dissent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has alienated the local populations, while warning that Munir’s plan to mine copper in Balochistan could intensify militancy.

“For militancy to abate in Pakistan, a combination of three factors is essential: sustained military pressure on militants, political engagement with Baloch and Pashtun groups, and cooperation from Afghanistan. While the first is in Pakistan’s hands, both the army and the government remain hesitant toward the second and have limited ability to influence the third, and most crucial, piece of the puzzle,” the European Times quoted Pandya as saying.

“This points toward, at best, a continuation of the status quo with sporadic bursts in regional violence in 2026 and, at worst, a further deterioration in the security situation as militancy enters the mainland,” she added.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound misses out on Oscar race

Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound misses out on Oscar race

Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’, outlines Gaza push (Photo: @Indianinfoguide/X)

Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’, outlines Gaza push

Adar Poonawalla announces plans for making ‘strong and competitive’ bid for ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

Poonawalla announces plans for making ‘strong and competitive’ bid for RCB’s ownership

Nakash Aziz says he wants to produce a film

Nakash Aziz says he wants to produce a film

From Davos to Delhi, next decade belongs to India: Pralhad Joshi

From Davos to Delhi, next decade belongs to India: Pralhad Joshi

Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh skate to golds; Haryana remain on top in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 in Leh, Ladakh, on Thursday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh skate to golds; Haryana remain on top