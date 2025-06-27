June 27, 2025 5:40 PM हिंदी

Pakistan reports another polio case as 2025 tally climbs to 13

Pakistan reports another polio case as 2025 tally climbs to 13

Islamabad, June 27 (IANS) Pakistan recorded its 13th polio case of the year on Friday after the virus was detected in an 18-month-old girl from Union Council Amakhel, District Tank in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

This marks the seventh case in the province this year, raising renewed concerns over the transmission of the virus in the high-risk regions, local media reports cited.

Four cases have been confirmed from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan until now.

Earlier this week, the Regional Reference Laboratory at NIH Islamabad reported the detection of the virus in a 33-month-old boy from KP's Bannu district.

Last week, the NIH in a report stated that Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) was detected in environmental samples collected from seven districts across Pakistan.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory, the samples were collected between May 8 and May 23 as part of Pakistan's ongoing environmental surveillance programme.

Sewage samples from Gwadar and Quetta in southwest Balochistan province, Rawalpindi in eastern Punjab province, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and Larkana and Mirpur Khas in southern Sindh province tested positive for WPV1, the report said.

Samples from Lahore in Punjab province and Pishin in Balochistan province tested negative, it added.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme conducted three nationwide immunisation campaigns in 2025, reaching over 45 million children under the age of five with the support of more than 400,000 frontline workers, according to health authorities

Health officials urged all parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive polio drops during every campaign, emphasising that repeated vaccination is the only effective way to protect children from the debilitating disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus remains endemic. Polio workers have frequently been targetted in attacks, particularly in the northwest and southwest regions.

One of the reasons for the presence of the virus is the refusal of the majority of people to have their children vaccinated. Polio health workers have been victims of targetted killings and attacks by militant groups, who have opposed anti-polio campaigns in the country.

In April, two health workers affiliated with Pakistan's anti-polio campaign were abducted by unidentified gunmen in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, where armed men intercepted a passenger bus en route to Dera Ismail Khan and forcibly took the two workers to an unknown location, a local police official said. The victims were returning from official duties related to the country's polio eradication campaign, police said.

--IANS

int/scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: 18 tourists swept away in Swat flash floods

Pakistan: 18 tourists swept away in Swat flash floods

We are in the process of constructing India’s largest indoor studio floor in Chennai: VELS Film International

We are in the process of constructing India’s largest indoor studio floor in Chennai: VELS Film International

Maahi talks about how he deals with comparisons with father Shaan

Maahi talks about how he deals with comparisons with father Shaan

'Kalki 2' in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

'Kalki 2' in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

Director Durai Senthilkumar's film featuring Legend Saravanan to hit screens for Deepavali

Director Durai Senthilkumar's film featuring Legend Saravanan to hit screens for Deepavali

‘Maa’ Public Review by IANS: Horror disappoints in Kajol’s starrer as audience expected more thrills

‘Maa’ Public Review by IANS: Horror disappoints in Kajol’s starrer as audience expected more thrills

Barbora Krejcikova to open title defense against Alexandra Eala; Iga Swiatek projected to face Coco Gauff in quarterfinals as per women's singles draw for Wimbledon 2025 released in London on Friday. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon: Krejcikova to open title defense vs Eala; Swiatek projected to face Gauff in QF

AIU provisionally suspends India's Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance. Photo credit: Reliance Foundation/X

AIU provisionally suspends Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance

Shekhar Kapur recalls a strange request by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the Bandit Queen' shoot

Shekhar Kapur recalls a strange request by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the Bandit Queen' shoot

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic drawn on same side of bracket in Wimbledon main draw. File Photo

Wimbledon: Sinner, Djokovic drawn on same side of bracket