Pakistan: Leading Baloch activist approaches SC against denial of bail

Islamabad, April 28 (IANS) Human rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch has approached Pakistan's Supreme Court against the denial of post-arrest bail in a case lodged against her under the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), local media reported on Tuesday.

Advocate Jibran Nasir filed the petition in Supreme Court on behalf of Mahrang Baloch after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) rejected her bail application on February 23, in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Counter-Terro­rism Department police station in Quetta, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The FIR was lodged in January last year, alleging that Mahrang Baloch, whose name was mentioned in the Fourth Schedule of the ATA vide a government notification dated October 23, 2024, did not come for her required appearances and continued participating in public processions and sit-ins. The FIR further mentioned that Mahrang Baloch, who is currently incarcerated at the District Jail Quetta, was allegedly facilitating the Balochistan Lib­eration Army (BLA).

Initially, Mahrang Baloch was arrested in March last year and detained under the Balochistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for 30 days. Her detention was extended two times for 30 days each, Dawn reported.

Prior to the expiry of the third detention order, Mahrang Baloch was taken into custody for another FIR. In the present case, BYC leader was arrested in August last year, nearly six months after the FIR was lodged, despite already being held at the District Jail Quetta. In June last year, Mahrang Baloch filed an appeal challenging her detention under the Maintenance of Public Order and the Balochistan High Court's decision to uphold the same.

Earlier this month, Mahrang Baloch highlighted the atrocities faced by her and fellow activists at the hands of Pakistani authorities during their imprisonment over the last one year.

In a recent letter to leading British daily 'The Guardian', Mahrang said her solitary confinement in a 20-square-metre cell in Central Jail Huda in Quetta is stark, “with only a small cot and a corner commode” – a condition she described as deliberately harsh for prisoners.

"Two other defenders and members of BYC, the organisation I founded to advocate against human rights violations in Balochistan, are here too, in cells next to mine. There are nine cells in this block in Central Jail Huda in Quetta, but we are kept away from the other women. They tell us, because we are political prisoners, we are not allowed to interact. I suppose they are scared we might influence them," read the letter.

Highlighting her deteriorating health condition, Mahrang said that since October 2025, she has been suffering severe back and joint pain that has prevented her from exercising.

She said that her condition worsened in February, when she was hospitalised and diagnosed with multiple health issues.

“As a doctor, I tried to treat myself. In February, when my condition worsened, I was finally hospitalised and diagnosed with a slipped disc and radiculopathy [compressed or irritated nerve roots in the spine]," said the Baloch activist.

Mahrang further expressed concern over the growing harassment of her family members by Pakistani authorities as well as the enforced disappearance of some of the relatives.

“Even as I endure this, the greater pain is knowing my family is being relentlessly targetted for my political activism. My cousin Salal Baloch was forcibly disappeared. On 12 March this year, my 19-year-old cousin, Saifullah Baloch, was picked up and remains missing. My brother is on the fourth schedule – a watch list that imposes strict monitoring, travel bans, mandatory police reporting, and financial restrictions for up to three years – and is continually harassed by the counter-terrorism department,” the human rights activist stated.

“Whenever my sister speaks out in press conferences for our release, she is harassed and has also been charged. These tactics are meant to break me and force me to abandon my political struggle,” she added.

Mahrang said that since their arrest in March last year, Pakistani authorities have sustained efforts to break their resolve.

She alleged that her companion Beebow Baloch was beaten during her transfer from Pishin jail, while another activist, Beebarg Zehri, developed a medical condition – "urethral stricture" – due to the poor conditions in his cell.

--IANS

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