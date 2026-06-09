Pakistan issues 737 visas to Indian pilgrims for Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom anniversary

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday announced that it has issued 737 visas to Indian pilgrims for an annual festival on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji.

“The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 737 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 10-19 June 2026,” the Pakistani High Commission wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), stated that it has received visas for 541 Sikh pilgrims who will travel to Pakistan to pay obeisance at historic Sikh shrines on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Jatha of pilgrims will depart from the SGPC headquarters on June 10.

Providing details, Gurinder Singh Mathrewal, Secretary of the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee, said that the SGPC had submitted passports of 561 pilgrims to the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi. Out of these, visas have been granted to 541 pilgrims, while 20 applicants could not obtain visas.

"He said that the jatha will travel to Pakistan to participate in the martyrdom anniversary events scheduled for June 18. The group will leave the SGPC headquarters on June 10 amid religious fervour and chants of Sikh slogans. During the visit, the pilgrims will pay obeisance at various historic Sikh shrines and participate in commemorative events before returning to India on June 19," read a statement issued by the SGPC.

Last year, a group of 170 Sikh devotees visited Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Prakash Parv, on November 5.

Approximately 21,006 pilgrims from India were granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib for the celebrations.

The devotees had expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

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