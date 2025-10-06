Pakistan: Four killed, 28 others injured in Punjab province after heavy rains, storms

Islamabad, Oct 6 (IANS) As heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across several districts of Pakistan's Punjab province over the past 24 hours, four people were killed and 28 others injured due to roof and wall collapses, according to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, local media reported on Monday.

Rescue officials said that two children died and seven others were injured after a roof collapsed in Tandlianwala, leading Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV reported. One person was killed and four others were injured in similar incidents in nearby villages in Nankana Sahib. One person was killed and five others were injured in Kasur while three people suffered injuries in Sheikhupura's Manawala.

Two people were injured in Lahore after parts of buildings collapsed due to the storm. Punjab province has witnessed record rainfall during the past 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA spokesperson warned that rainfall is expected to continue in majority of districts over the next 24 hours, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Lahore, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

All Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and rescue teams have been put on high alert by authorities. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia urged people to stay indoors during storms or strong visits and not visit low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Kathia said, "Citizens are requested to take precautionary measures and remain in safe places during bad weather." The people have been asked to call the PDMA helpline in case of emergencies.

While addressing a press briefing in Lahore on Saturday, Irfan Ali Kathia had said rains will start in Punjab from Sunday and continue till Tuesday (October 7) in the northern parts, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Kathia said that north and northeastern regions from Rawalpindi to Lahore would likely experience 30 to 35 millimetres of rainfall on average, while southern parts of the province could witness 5 to 10 mm of rain.

He warned that the intensity of the rains would rise on October 6 and 7, with northern and northeastern Punjab expected to see 50 to 70 mm of rain, extending into central districts also.

--IANS

akl/as