Pakistan: Former senator says Balochistan Mines Act designed to 'plunder resources'

Quetta, Feb 16 (IANS) Pakistan's former senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani has heavily criticised the Mines and Minerals Act, Balochistan, stressing that the legislation has been made to "plunder resources" of the future generations of the province.

He urged lawmakers in parliament to review the legislation again to protect the assets of Balochistan, local media reported on Monday.

Former Senator warned that the matter would be taken to "people's court" if corrective measures are not taken and announced that a political, constitutional, and democratic struggle will be launched with the support of the people to stop illegal actions, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, he stated that political parties will be forgotten by history and the people of Balochistan if the lawmakers of the parliament do not act.

He stated that the Balochistan Assembly in March last year approved the Mines and Minerals Act, transferring powers of the land and mineral resources of Balochistan to the federal government.

He mentioned that a seven-member committee, headed by a DG-rank officer, have been given power to allocate lands and mineral areas and stressed that granting this authority contradicts the 18th Cons­titutional Amendment, which transfers authority to provinces.

Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani stated no political party has expressed its opinion against the Act, prompting him and his colleagues to mobilise the people's support.

According to him, deals over Reko Diq had already been finalised and termed the Act to take away the rights of Balochistan province, Dawn reported. He alleged that some stakeholders were gaining behind-the-scenes benefits, including assembly seats and other favours.

He said that the plea against the Act is currently under hearing in court and mentioned that reports regarding tenders and allotments have emerged despite an executive order from the Mines Department to suspend the Act.

He requested the judiciary to play an effective role and warned that they would raise the issue directly with the masses if the parliament did not review and amend the legislation.

