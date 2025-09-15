Pakistan eyeing Feb deadline to inaugurate reconstructed Lashkar terror complex in Muridke

Islamabad, Sep 15 (IANS) A few months after it was reduced to rubble during the decisive Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces, the Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is covertly reconstructing its demolished headquarters Markaz Taiba in Muridke, a report has revealed citing a dossier prepared by India's intelligence agencies.

"The reconstruction drive is being personally overseen by Maulana Abu Zar, the Director of Markaz Taiba, LeT's chief trainer revered as Ustad ul Mujahiddin, and Yunus Shah Bukhari, the commander with operational oversight. The outfit temporarily relocated its training wings to Markaz Aqsa in Bahawalpur and later to Markaz Yarmouk in Patoki, Kasur district, under Abdul Rashid Mohsin, a trusted aide of Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri," an exclusive NDTV report detailed.

"The group now eyes February 5, 2026 - Kashmir Solidarity Day - as the symbolic deadline to inaugurate the reconstructed complex, timed with its annual convention. Intelligence suggests that the rebuilt Markaz will once again serve as the epicentre of training, indoctrination, and operational planning," it added.

Citing the dossier, the NDTV report further said that Islamabad publicly pledged financial aid for LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facilities that were destroyed during Operation Sindoor.

In August, it mentioned, the LeT reportedly received Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 4 crore (around Rs 1.25 crore) from the Pakistani government as initial funding, while insiders project that the total cost of restoration is estimated to exceed PKR 15 crore (around Rs 4.7 crore).

"The revelation lays bare the double standards of Pakistan's counterterrorism posture. While posturing at global forums as a victim of extremism, the state actively bankrolls outfits waging bloodshed across the border," the report asserted.

To plug the financial gap, LeT has also launched a fundraising campaign disguised as flood relief operations.

"Cadres, often flanked by Pakistani Rangers, stage photo opportunities distributing token supplies before diverting the bulk of donations to Muridke's resurrection," the report revealed.

According to the report, the mushrooming of LeT's proxy fronts, including The Resistance Front (TRF), People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Kashmir Tigers, and the Mountain Warriors of Kashmir (MWK), enables Islamabad to maintain plausible deniability even as the cycle of anti-India violence remains unabated.

The report has once again exposed the entrenched links between the state apparatus and terror outfits.

Far from suppressing terrorism, it noted, Islamabad's funding, facilitation, and indifference ensures the continued survival and expansion of groups like LeT in the country.

