Pakistan’s civilian govt seeks to build ties, military damages it: Taliban

Quetta, Nov 2 (IANS) Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan's civilian government wants to build ties with Afghanistan based on mutual interests; however, the military does not allow it, local media reported on Sunday.

Mujahid stated that elements within Pakistan's military are making efforts to damage ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported, citing Khyber TV. He further said, "Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, was in Kabul and had positive talks with Afghan officials, but during the same period, Pakistan carried out attacks on Afghan soil. The civilian government seeks to build relations, but the military damages them."

He stated that traders from both nations were facing losses due to Pakistan's closure of crossings along the Durand Line and stressed that such issues should be kept out of politics. Mujahid noted that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were strong during Imran Khan's tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Zabihullah urged Pakistan to share information regarding terrorist activities taking place on Afghan soil with the Taliban so that action can be taken.

He said, "The Pakistani side wants us also to prevent incidents happening inside Pakistan, but that is beyond our control. The Islamic Emirate does not want insecurity in Pakistan and remains committed to ensuring that no threat arises from Afghan territory."

His statement comes amid a recent escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan and the failure of talks between the delegations of the two countries in Turkey on Monday.

Mujahid hoped that the next round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled to take place on November 5, would involve honest and substantive discussions to find lasting solutions to bilateral issues, Tolo News reported.

When asked about Pakistan's concern regarding reports of a dam being built on the Kunar River, a Taliban spokesperson stressed that construction and other activities on Afghan soil are Afghanistan's right.

He said, "If a dam is built on the Kunar River, it won’t harm Pakistan. The water will continue to flow in its natural direction; it will just be used along the way," he said.

Earlier in October, Afghanistan announced its plans to build dams on the Kunar River "as soon as possible."

In a statement shared on X, Taliban's Deputy Information Minister Muhajer Farahi stated, "His Eminence Amir al-Mu'mineen, (referring to Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada), has instructed the Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction of dams on the Kunar River as soon as possible and to sign contracts with domestic companies and not wait for foreign companies."

--IANS

int/akl/dan