Pakistan: 802 dead, over 1,000 injured amid torrential rains, flash floods

Islamabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Relentless monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 802 lives and left 1,088 others injured across Pakistan since June 26, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The extreme weather has triggered widespread devastation, inundating homes, displacing thousands, and straining emergency response efforts throughout the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, recording the highest casualties with 479 deaths and 347 injuries. Additionally, in Punjab, 165 people died and 584 were injured, followed by Sindh with 57 casualties and 75 injuries, while Balochistan recorded 24 deaths and 5 injuries, local media reported.

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, 45 people were killed or injured, while in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 24 people died and 29 sustained injuries. Additionally, 8 people died and 3 were injured in rain-related incidents in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, due to relentless monsoon rains, water levels in the rivers are rising, endangering communities in Punjab province and surrounding regions, Pakistani leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday alerted that the Ravi River at Jassar reached a high flood level.

Earlier on Monday, the PMD warned of a rise in water levels in both the Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) separately warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, and other districts over the next 24 hours.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and streams, and monitor official alerts through media, mobile networks and the NDMA disaster alert application.

Officials also cautioned that heavy downpours accompanied by windstorms and lightning could damage vulnerable structures, including mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea continue to impact and sweep across northeastern Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Reports suggest that over the past 24 hours, Sialkot recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall with 228 millimetres (mm) in the city and 97mm at the airport, while Narowal received 107mm, Lahore city received 61mm, and the airport received 39mm. rainfall.

The Lahore district administration issued a high alert predicting that water levels in the Ravi River will rise over the next 48 hours.

