February 09, 2026 6:12 PM हिंदी

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

Pak stares at $1.2 billion of vaccine import bill by 2031 as India halts supply

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The disruption in affordable pharmaceutical imports from India, especially vaccines, has sharply increased Pakistan’s financial burden and the country stares at an annual import bill of $1.2 billion by 2031, according to reports.

The disruption due to last year’s military clashes exposed Islamabad’s heavy reliance on foreign manufacturing and donor support for routine immunisation as the country provides 13 vaccines free of cost but with zero domestic vaccine production, reports said.

Pakistan Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said a halt in Indian vaccine shipments is already hurting the economy and the situation could be more dire when international support for vaccine procurement ends by 2031.

“Pakistan contributes 51 per cent of the cost now, and unless we start local production of vaccines, we will face an annual import bill of $1.2 billion by 2031,” the minister was quoted as saying in reports.

The minister further said that Pakistan has traditionally procured cheap vaccines for immunisation and other requirements from India through Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI). Gavi served as a global purchasing and funding platform for poorer countries.

Pakistan currently imports vaccines at an annual cost of about $400 million, of which around 49 per cent is covered by international organisations operating through GAVI, the minister said.

GAVI helped secure millions of COVID‑19 doses from Indian manufacturers under the COVAX facility. The minister claimed that the government has begun preparatory work to build domestic vaccine production rather than wait for donor support to lapse.

With a surging population due to 6.2 births annually the demand for vaccines continues to skyrocket, making the absence of domestic production a serious vulnerability.

India halted its supply after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol to debut in cinemas on August 13

‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol to debut in cinemas on August 13

T20 WC: Pakistan vs UAE head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

T20 WC: Pakistan vs USA head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

T20 WC: Fielding could tip 'flipping moments' in Namibia's favour ahead of Netherlands clash, says Erasmus

T20 WC: Fielding could tip 'flipping moments' in Namibia's favour ahead of Netherlands clash, says Erasmus

India should be prepared for all scenarios as Bangladesh goes to polls: Report (File image)

India should be prepared for all scenarios as Bangladesh goes to polls: Report

International Olympic Academy hold meeting with IOA, lauds reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India

International Olympic Academy hold meeting with IOA, lauds reactivation of the National Olympic Academy of India

Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia forgo their fees for ‘O’Romeo’

Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia forgo their fees for ‘O’Romeo’

Taranjit Kaur reveals how she came on board the series 'Shabad Reet Aur Riwaz'

Taranjit Kaur reveals how she came on board the series 'Shabad Reet Aur Riwaz'

Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul's ton guides Karnataka to semis against Mumbai

Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul's ton guides Karnataka to semis against Mumbai

Thyroid health a national priority, time to push awareness and research partnerships: Minister

Thyroid health a national priority, time to push awareness and research partnerships: Minister

T20 WC: Muzarbani, Ngarava and Evans take three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowl out Oman for 103

T20 WC: Muzarbani, Ngarava and Evans take three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowl out Oman for 103