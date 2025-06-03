Pakistan will now think 100 times before raising its voice against India: BJP on dossier report

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Following the revelation of a Pakistani dossier report, BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha said that Pakistan’s own report confirms India’s deep and widespread strikes under Operation Sindoor, going beyond what was officially acknowledged.

“Pakistan has submitted a dossier stating that India attacked eight more locations on the night of the 10th. While we had claimed to have destroyed their PAF airbases, Pakistan has named other locations, including Peshawar, Gujranwala, and areas in Sindh, which we supposedly targeted,” Sinha told IANS.

“Now, how do we interpret this? It’s quite a peculiar situation. Pakistan is a country that habitually lies. But if they are telling the truth this time, then this should serve as a resounding answer to India’s opposition parties, who constantly question the government and our armed forces. This is proof of the might of India’s military capabilities. The damage we inflicted may be even greater than we claimed, and Pakistan is so deeply wounded, demoralised, and pained that it may think a hundred times before raising its voice against India again.”

Sinha's statement comes after a media outlet accessed a confidential Pakistani dossier on its internal military operation ‘Bunyan un Marsoos’. The dossier reveals India carried out at least eight additional airstrikes during Operation Sindoor that were not publicly disclosed by Indian defence officials.

Maps within the dossier indicate strikes in key cities including Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor, none of which were mentioned during official Indian briefings.

The new details shed fresh light on the scale of Operation Sindoor and are being viewed as a significant factor behind Pakistan's urgent call for a ceasefire.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India against the nine high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

The dossier contradicts Islamabad's earlier claims of having inflicted heavy losses on India and instead underscores the depth of damage suffered on Pakistani soil.

Indian defence sources had already outlined the strike's magnitude, including the targeting of key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

