May 16, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Pak has been put on probation: Defence Minister’s stern warning

Pak has been put on probation, will face consequences if it does not mend its ways: Defence Minister’s stern warning

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, during his visit to the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Gujarat’s Bhuj, issued a stern warning to Pakistan and said that it has been given a breather for now and if it resorts to terror tactics again, it will face dire consequences.

Addressing the soldiers at the IAF base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Just like the way, any habitual offender or a criminal with past antecedents is kept under watch, we have put Pakistan under probation. The ceasefire is not a cessation of action. If Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways and engages in misadventures again, our forces will teach it a firm lesson. Again!”

He further said that this is 'New India' and if any entity or nation tries to threaten our sovereignty, they will be made to pay with severe consequences.

Congratulating the forces for successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', the Defence Minister told the braves, “You have shown that this is a ‘sindoor’ that is not a symbol of adornment, but of bravery and resolve."

“This 'sindoor' is not the one of beautification but your firm resolve to decimate those who cast and evil eye on Bharat Mata,” he added.

He also spoke about India’s emerging prowess as a producer of weapons and arsenal, rather than an importer.

He said that the world has realised India’s military might after 'Operation Sindoor' but this is not all and highlighted India’s changing Defence dynamics from being a weapon-importing nation to a weapon exporter.

"Earlier, India was importing weapons and its arsenal. Today, multitude of weapons are being made indigenously. We are exporting our homegrown weapons to other nations," he remarked.

--IANS

mr/rad

LATEST NEWS

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Aaron Rai lies fourth, Akshay Bhatia Tied 29th in PGA Championship in Charlotte. Photo credit: PGA

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 4th, Bhatia Tied-29 in PGA Championship

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Spotlight on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders to secure playoffs spot in the Inian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Mohan Babu University partners with QS top-100 Penn State (Photo: Mohan Babu University)

Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting