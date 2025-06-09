Padma Shri Dr Yogi Aeron hails PM Modi's grassroots approach as NDA marks 11 years at Centre

Dehradun, June 9 (IANS) As the BJP-led NDA government completes 11 years at the Centre, 84-year-old Padma Shri awardee and renowned plastic surgeon Dr Yogi Aeron has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ground-level approach and inclusive vision, crediting it for transforming both governance and recognition of real contributors to society.

Dr Aeron, who lives and practices in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is widely known for offering free treatment to the poor and underprivileged.

Awarded the Padma Shri for his humanitarian service, Dr Aeron told IANS that such honours were earlier confined to the elite, but under PM Modi's leadership, grassroots workers and silent achievers are finally being recognised.

"Earlier, big honours like Padma Shri were given only to VVIPs, but now people working at the rural level, who made the impossible possible with their hard work and ability, are being given this honour. I never thought I would receive the Padma Shri," Dr Aeron said, adding that PM Modi's approach has "inspired people like us to work harder."

Praising the Prime Minister's vision, he remarked, "There is no benefit in elevating only the VVIPs, but honouring those who do impactful work at small levels brings a big change. If Modi remains the Prime Minister for another 10–20 years, the country will achieve even greater heights."

Reflecting on his career in plastic surgery, Dr Aeron noted he was "not a bright student" but a skilled artist -- something that helped him succeed in his field.

"Plastic surgery is an art," he explained and credited the increased public awareness about it to government efforts like Ayushman Bharat.

"My family lives in America, but there is no scheme like Ayushman Bharat even there. This initiative has given the poor a sense of security. Earlier, they couldn't reach big doctors, but now they get good treatment," he said.

Dr Aeron also praised the increased public health awareness under the Modi government.

"Earlier, people were afraid of Polio vaccines, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, people came forward to get vaccinated. That is the level of awareness now," he said.

Having witnessed the transformation of India over eight decades, Dr Aeron recalled a time when people lacked access to healthcare.

"Earlier, there was one doctor for lakhs of people, now there are many, and health facilities have significantly improved," he said.

As the government marks 11 years of PM Modi's leadership at the Centre, the Prime Minister recently highlighted his administration's commitment to poverty alleviation, health and other infrastructure development, women's empowerment, and inclusive growth.

Notably, PM Modi remains one of India's longest-serving leaders, having held office since May 2014 and previously serving as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014.

--IANS

sd/rad