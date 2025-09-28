September 28, 2025 3:03 PM हिंदी

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The stampede incident during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay at Karur, Tamil Nadu has sent shockwaves across the country. 39 people reportedly died at the political rally.

Artistes from the Tamil industry have reacted to the incident expressing their grief.

Actor Vishal, who is known for ‘Mark Antony’ took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people, including children losing their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right. My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of them & their respective families. May their souls rest in peace. My sincere request to the @TVKVijayHQ party to kindly provide compensation to the deceased victims as that will be the least the party can do. Hope there will be enough safety arrangements from now onwards in any political rallies that will be held in the future”.

Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth wrote, “The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured."My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief”.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief”.

Director Pa Ranjith wrote, “#Karur, great tragedy shocks the heart! I am deeply shocked and pained to learn about the people who lost their lives in the stampede at the campaign meeting of TVK leader. @actorvijay! I express my deepest condolences to the affected people”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on turning 43 and his growing grey hairs

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on turning 43 and his growing grey hairs

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth react to Karur stampede

Important for India to get out of the blocks pretty quickly in Women’s ODI WC, says Lisa Sthalekar

Important for India to get out of the blocks quickly in Women’s WC: Lisa Sthalekar

Bajaj Finance’s market value dips nearly Rs 5,000 crore this week

Bajaj Finance’s market value dips nearly Rs 5,000 crore this week

Thakur Anoop Singh reveals how he prepared to play an army officer in ‘Controll’

Thakur Anoop Singh reveals how he prepared to play an army officer in ‘Controll’

Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Mithun Manhas elected as new BCCI president

Vinodhini Vaidynathan reacts to stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally

Vinodhini Vaidynathan reacts to stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally

Karur stampede: TN BJP chief demands SC probe, slams DMK govt over 'lapses'

Karur stampede: TN BJP chief demands SC probe, slams DMK govt over 'lapses'

Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy on her birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy on her birth anniversary

India's household wealth surges 14.5 pc in 2024, fastest growth in 8 years: Report

India's household wealth surges 14.5 pc in 2024, fastest growth in 8 years: Report