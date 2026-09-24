Over 2,000 Tibetans to protest Xi's US visit in Washington

Washington, Sep 24 (IANS) More than 2,000 Tibetans from across North America will join Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese, Southern Mongolians and Chinese democracy activists in Washington on Thursday to protest Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit.

The daylong mobilisation will include demonstrations outside the Chinese Embassy, marches through central Washington, a rally near the US Capitol and an evening candlelight vigil at Franklin Park.

Organisers said the protesters would declare Xi “not welcome” and highlight concerns over political prisoners, religious freedom, transnational repression and threats to cultural and linguistic identities under his government.

The protest will begin outside the Chinese Embassy. Demonstrators will march through Dupont Circle to the Capitol.

A coalition rally featuring members of Congress and leaders of participating communities is scheduled near the Capitol in the afternoon. Protesters will then march to Franklin Park for a candlelight vigil and community programme in the evening.

The Tibetan Youth Congress and the Capital Area Tibetan Association are leading the Tibetan mobilisation. They are being supported by the International Campaign for Tibet, Students for a Free Tibet, the Tibetan National Congress and other organisations.

Speakers at the Capitol rally are expected to include Tibetan Youth Congress President Tsering Chomphel, International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso and Capital Area Tibetan Association President Tenzin Norbu.

Uyghur, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolian and Chinese democracy leaders, including Omer Kanat, Frances Hui, Enghebatu Togochog and Shengchun “Sophie” Luo, are also scheduled to participate. International Campaign for Tibet Executive Director Ryan Fioresi will speak during the evening programme.

The organisers said the demonstrations would call for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama and other Tibetan political prisoners. They will also demand the resumption of dialogue between Chinese leaders and Tibetan representatives.

The protesters are seeking the repeal of laws and policies they say promote forced assimilation and erode distinct cultural, religious and linguistic identities.

Ahead of Xi’s visit, the International Campaign for Tibet joined a coalition of 30 human rights organisations in sending an open letter to the Chinese president.

The coalition called on China to release prisoners of conscience, end transnational repression and take concrete steps to address its human rights record.

--IANS

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