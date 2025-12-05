December 05, 2025 1:43 AM हिंदी

Over 17 lakh silver jewellery items hallmarked in just 3 months: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Over 17 lakh silver jewellery items have been hallmarked within just three months of the government making the Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) mandatory for any hallmarked silver article, reflecting strong uptake among jewellers and consumers, an official statement said on Thursday.

While the silver hallmarking scheme remains voluntary, the Bureau of Indian Standards has made HUID marking mandatory for any hallmarked silver article.

The surge followed the introduction of the HUID on September 1, 2025, as only around 32 lakh silver articles were hallmarked in FY 2024–25.

Purity grades 925 and 800 constitute nearly 90 per cent of all hallmarked items, the statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Regional trends indicate the southern region leading in hallmarking volumes, followed by the western and eastern regions, with payal or anklets forming the largest product share and are predominantly hallmarked in 800 purity grades.

Silver diyas followed in the product share, generally in 800 and 925 purity.

"HUID in silver jewellery hallmarking marks a significant step forward in strengthening purity assurance and eliminating fake hallmarking practices. With HUID mandatory on voluntarily (BIS) Hallmarked Silver articles, each piece carries a unique 6-digit identification code that enables complete digital traceability and enhanced consumer protection," Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, said in a post on X.

With over 17.35 lakh articles already hallmarked under the HUID system, the initiative is driving greater transparency, accountability and confidence among consumers and stakeholders, he added.

HUID is code laser-marked on each hallmarked silver article, in addition to the BIS Standard Mark, the word SILVER, and the purity grade.

Consumers can instantly verify the authenticity of hallmarked silver jewellery by entering the HUID on the BIS CARE mobile app, available for free on Android and iOS, supporting 12 languages.

