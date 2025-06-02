Ours is a ‘no-excuse’ govt: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Describing the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government as a ‘no excuse’ dispensation, Forest and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that the entire city administration is focussed on realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Delhi'.

“This government doesn’t make excuses. PM Modi’s vision was for a 'Viksit Delhi', and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took the pledge to fulfil it,” Sirsa told IANS

He slammed the previous AAP government for adopting a confrontationist approach against other stakeholders, saying they were interested only in complaining to gain sympathy and even today they are holding protests on roads.

“Our government has achieved a lot in the first 100 days. Work of clearing garbage started, roads began to be built, new hospitals, new health centres, and environmental projects started. This was impossible earlier, but our government made it possible in just hundred days," he said.

Earlier, Sirsa laid the foundation stone for a road in Rajouri Garden. He also participated in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign along with children.

He said the Delhi government is working at break-neck speed and starting projects related to road construction and other projects for drinking water, power supply and sewerage to overcome the hurdles and challenges created by the non-performance of the previous AAP government.

Talking about doubts being raised by the Congress on 'Operation Sindoor', Sirsa said the Congress does what their MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asks them to do.

“If Pakistan raises a question, the Congress asks the same question,” he professed.

“It is nothing but Rahul Gandhi’s compulsion. He takes donations from China and speaks Pakistan’s language,” claimed Sirsa.

He alleged that questions that Pakistan wants to raise are asked through LoP Gandhi and then these questions are used as headlines on TV.

He said people are watching LoP Gandhi’s ‘step motherly’ treatment towards the country. “Doubts are being raised about Rahul Gandhi’s loyalty towards the country,” he professed.

