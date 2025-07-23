Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament next week, PM Modi likely to intervene

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Amid the intense government-Opposition showdown, since the beginning of Monsoon Session on July 21, Parliament is set to debate Operation Sindoor -- the Indian military strikes that crushed terror infrastructure inside Pakistan -- next week on Tuesday. TV reports said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also intervene in the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

Time slots of 16 hours and 9 hours have already been allotted, during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), to both Houses for discussing Operation Sindoor, in detail.

Congress-led Opposition has been pressing for debate on multiple issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Trump’s claims of ceasefire, and SIR drive in Bihar. A host of Opposition parties also gave multiple adjournment notices in the Parliament on these issues and demanded that immediate discussion be held, in the presence of PM Modi.

It hopes to make the Centre uncomfortable by raising issues of security lapse in Pahalgam, downing of military jets during Op Sindoor, and US President’s alleged intervention in India-Pak ties. The Centre has stated that it is ready for debate on all issues and also hopes to put the Opposition on the mat, given the fact that India's firm retaliation to Pakistan’s misadventures is bound to give it an upper hand.

In fact, PM Modi had already set the tone for Monsoon Session of Parliament by calling it 'Vijay Utsav (victory celebration)' for the nation, a clear reference to Operation Sindoor and how it came as a shining testament of the strength and precision of the Indian military.

The first three days of Monsoon Session have been marked by repeated chaos, disruptions and sloganeering by Opposition members, eventually resulting in wash-out.

The upcoming marathon debate on Operation Sindoor on July 29 is set to see intense and vigorous exchange in the Upper House, with Opposition arming itself with facts and figures to ‘expose’ follies and failures of government while the latter responds in the same vein for the subsequent takedown.

--IANS

mr/dpb