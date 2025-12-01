December 01, 2025 5:33 AM हिंदी

Op Sagar Bandhu: Relief assistance facilitated by Indian High Commission reaches Sri Lanka's Trincomalee

Colombo, Nov 30 (IANS) A batch of relief assistance facilitated by Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka comprising essential supplies, dry rations, clothes and fuel was handed over to the Chief Secretary, Eastern Province and Trincomalee District Administration as the island nation continues to face harsh weather conditions due to Cyclone Ditwah.

The relief assistance was handed over to the Sri Lankan authorities under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu reaches Trincomalee. A batch of relief assistance facilitated by Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka comprising essential supplies, dry rations, clothes and fuel was handed over at Lanka IOC Trincomalee to the Chief Secretary, Eastern Province and Trincomalee District Administration," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

"These include contributions from the Indian community in Colombo, which stands strong in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, offering timely relief as Eastern Province continues to deal with Cyclone Ditwah," it added.

India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to support Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah triggered massive floods and landslides in the island nation.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted search and rescue operations near the Kotmale area in Sri Lanka, saving 24 stranded people, including citizens of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, the UK, Slovenia, and South Africa.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu saves lives and extends critical care. IAF helicopters conducted Search and Rescue operations today near Kotmale area in Sri Lanka, saving 24 stranded persons including those from Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, UK and South Africa. Further 3 critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo. Earlier, the helicopters also airlifted Sri Lankan Army personnel to landslide affected regions," the Indian High Commission wrote on X.

The IAF also shared details regarding the rescue operation carried out in a restricted zone in Sri Lanka. According to the statement, a Garud commando was winched down to guide the group to a helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers were evacuated to Colombo.

"IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone. A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers — including Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankans — were evacuated to Colombo," Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre posted on X.

"In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention. Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops) were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations," it added.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing relentless rain, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system. As many as 153 people have died, and at least 191 people remain missing due to severe weather triggered by the cyclone as rescue operations intensify, leading Sri Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror, reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

--IANS

int/akl/vd

