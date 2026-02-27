February 27, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

Expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam joins DMK in presence of CM Stalin

Panneerselvam joins DMK in major political shift, inducted in presence of CM MK Stalin

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) formally joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Panneerselvam, who had been expelled from the AIADMK amid an intense internal power struggle, had subsequently launched the AIADMK Volunteers’ Rights Recovery Committee and began functioning independently.

Despite several attempts to re-enter the AIADMK fold, his efforts were firmly rejected by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who publicly clarified that there was no possibility of Panneerselvam being readmitted into the party.

Over the past year, however, political observers had noted a gradual thaw in relations between Panneerselvam and the DMK leadership.

On July 31 last year, during a padayatra, Panneerselvam met Chief Minister Stalin and later visited his residence the same evening to enquire about his well-being. The meeting sparked speculation about a potential political realignment. Subsequently, on the final day of the recent interim Budget session on February 20, Panneerselvam again met the Chief Minister, further fueling rumours of an impending shift.

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, Panneerselvam arrived at Anna Arivalayam along with his supporters and formally enrolled himself as a member of the DMK.

Chief Minister Stalin welcomed him into the party in what is being viewed as a major realignment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Panneerselvam, a three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (2001-2002, 2014-2015, and 2016-2017), and long-time confidant of late AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa, has played a pivotal role in state politics for over two decades.

His entry into the DMK is likely to have ripple effects within the AIADMK and could influence caste and regional equations, particularly in the southern districts where he enjoys considerable support.

Political analysts say the move signals a strategic consolidation by the ruling DMK, while marking a dramatic chapter in the evolving power dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics.

--IANS

aal/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Centre releases over Rs 275 crore to boost rural governance in Jharkhand

Centre releases over Rs 275 crore to boost rural governance in Jharkhand

Anubhuti Kashyap shares the prerequisites of framing the story of ‘Accused’

Anubhuti Kashyap shares the prerequisites of framing the story of ‘Accused’

T20 WC: Right-left opening combo working in India's favour, says Karthik ahead of crunch WI clash

T20 WC: Right-left opening combo working in India's favour, says Karthik ahead of crunch WI clash

Gold, silver prices surge over US-Iran tensions

Gold, silver prices surge over US-Iran tensions

realme emerges as most popular smartphone brand among youth in ‘CMR Consumer Insight Survey 2026’

realme emerges as most popular smartphone brand among youth in ‘CMR Consumer Insight Survey 2026’

2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Pratika fifties carry India to 251/9 against Australia

2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Pratika fifties carry India to 251/9 against Australia

Rights group condemns Bangladesh police order to re-arrest Awami League leaders despite bail

Rights group condemns Bangladesh police order to re-arrest Awami League leaders despite bail

UN chief voices concern over Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes, urges resolution through dialogue

UN chief voices concern over Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes, urges resolution through dialogue

Ranji Trophy Final: Krishna strikes early as J&K reach 11/2 at Lunch on Day 4

Ranji Trophy Final: Krishna strikes early as J&K reach 11/2 at Lunch on Day 4

Jennifer Garner refuses to promise her children she won't have a facelift

Jennifer Garner refuses to promise her children she won't have a facelift