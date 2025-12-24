Fishermen in TN's Rameswaram on one-day protest; families seek release of 12 arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) A one-day protest is being observed on Wednesday by motor-boat fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, suspending all fishing activities, to demand the immediate release of 12 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary.

The protest follows mounting anger among fishing communities after the detained fishermen were lodged in jail, leaving their families in distress and uncertainty.

The fishermen, all hailing from Rameswaram, were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy, triggering widespread concern across coastal villages in Ramanathapuram district.

On Tuesday evening, families of the detained fishermen staged a sudden road blockade on the national highway at Thangachimadam. The protest, which began around 4.30 p.m., continued for over an hour. More than 300 people, including a large number of women relatives of the fishermen, participated in the demonstration.

Traffic on the busy highway came to a standstill, with long queues of vehicles stretching on both sides, causing major inconvenience to commuters. Officials led by Ramanathapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Kabeeb Rahman and Rameswaram Assistant Superintendent of Police Meera rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. Family members made it clear that they would not withdraw the agitation until concrete steps were taken to secure the fishermen’s release.

Following assurances from officials that the government would initiate immediate measures to bring back the arrested fishermen, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, a joint consultative meeting of all power-boat fishermen associations was held at the Rameswaram harbour beach on Tuesday. The meeting strongly urged both the Union and Tamil Nadu governments to take urgent diplomatic and administrative action to rescue the 12 fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

The associations also pressed for steps to secure the release of all Indian fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons for long periods and to retrieve boats seized during such incidents, which they said were the sole means of livelihood for hundreds of families.

The meeting further demanded a permanent and lasting solution to the recurring fishermen issue in the Palk Strait region.

Fishermen also resolved to seek an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed visit to Rameswaram on January 13 to personally submit their demands to the Centre and the state governments. In addition to today’s strike, the associations have decided to hold a large protest demonstration in front of the Rameswaram bus stand on January 26, signalling an escalation of their agitation if their demands remain unaddressed.

