Once called 'bimaru', UP marching towards becoming $1 trillion economy: PM Modi targets past govts

Hardoi, April 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on previous governments, stating that Uttar Pradesh, once referred to as a "backward" and "bimaru" state, is now steadily advancing towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy under the BJP's double-engine government.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Hardoi after inaugurating the Ganga Expressway, the Prime Minister recalled that the project's foundation stone was laid in December 2021 and has now been completed in less than five years, emerging as one of the country's largest expressways and the longest green-corridor expressway in the state.

"This is the vision of the double-engine government. This is the pace at which the BJP government works," he said.

Highlighting recent infrastructure developments, he noted that he had recently inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and stressed that "the newly constructed expressways serve as the lifelines of Viksit Bharat. And today, these modern lifelines are heralding the dawn of India's bright future."

Taking aim at earlier state administrations, the Prime Minister said, "The era when one had to wait for decades just to get a single road built is now a thing of the past. Once an announcement was made, files would languish in bureaucratic channels for years on end. Foundation stones would be laid merely for the sake of elections; thereafter, governments would come and go, but there would be absolutely no sign of any actual work taking place."

"Under the double-engine government, the foundation stone is laid, and, within the stipulated timeframe, the project is invariably completed and dedicated to the nation. That is precisely why, if there is anything in UP today that moves even faster than its expressways, it is the pace of UP's development itself," he added.

Describing the newly inaugurated project as transformative, he said, "This expressway is not merely a high-speed road; it serves as a gateway to new possibilities, new avenues, and new opportunities... It is set to transform the lives of millions of people across these regions... It will facilitate quicker access to major markets. Essential infrastructure required for agriculture will be developed here, thereby boosting the incomes of our farmers."

Emphasising the state's economic ambitions, PM Modi said, "Uttar Pradesh, once labelled a 'backward' and 'Bimaru' state, is today marching forward with the aim of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. This is a monumental goal, but it is backed by equally monumental preparation. This is because UP possesses immense potential; it holds the potential of a vast segment of the nation's massive youth population," adding that the government is leveraging this strength to turn the state into a manufacturing hub.

He also pointed to improvements in connectivity, stating, "Recall a time when UP was identified by its potholes. Today, that very UP has transformed into the state with the highest number of expressways in the country. Previously, even travelling to a neighbouring district used to be an arduous task. But today, Uttar Pradesh boasts 21 airports -- including 5 international airports -- and the Noida International Airport has now been inaugurated as well. Thanks to the Ganga Expressway, the Noida International Airport is now just a few hours away."

Criticising past governance, the Prime Minister said, "Our Uttar Pradesh is the sacred land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. However, previous governments, through their misdeeds, had allowed crime and a state of lawlessness -- a Jungle Raj -- to become the defining characteristics of UP. Films were even made about the mafia of UP. But now, UP's law and order situation is cited as an exemplary model across the entire nation."

He further alleged that leaders of the Samajwadi Party, who he claimed "were accustomed to dividing the resources among themselves", are now "unhappy with UP's progress as the power has slipped from their grasp."

"They wish to drag UP back into the dark era of the past once again. They seek to divide and fracture society all over again. Furthermore, the Samajwadi Party is not only anti-development but also anti-women," he said.

Referring to recent political developments, the Prime Minister said the country has once again seen the "true and ugly face" of Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

"The NDA government at the Centre introduced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) in Parliament. Had this amendment been passed, women would have secured reservations in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha starting from the 2029 elections themselves. A significant number of our mothers and sisters would have reached Delhi and Lucknow as Members of Parliament and Legislators, and this would have happened without reducing the number of seats available to any other section of society. Yet, the Samajwadi Party voted against this amendment bill," he said.

"Moreover, this bill would have resulted in an increase in the number of seats for all states. We had stated clearly in Parliament that the number of seats for all states would increase in a proportionate manner. However, parties like the DMK, which engage in politics by disparaging UP, objected to the fact that the number of seats allocated to UP would increase. Observe how the Samajwadi Party, in Parliament, was echoing their very sentiments," he added.

--IANS

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