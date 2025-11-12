November 12, 2025 8:36 PM हिंदी

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was recently seen in ‘Kesari Veer’, has shared a heartwarming wish for director Aryan Khan on his birthday. The actor also shared an anecdote highlighting the go-getter attitude of Aryan, much like his father, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Wednesday took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of Aryan. He also shared how Aryan was so much inspired by his father’s 6 pack abs in ‘Om Shanti Om’ that he himself worked on it, and developed 6 pack abs a few months after the film’s release.

He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday, @___aryan. I fondly remember when you were way younger, you once told me that you wanted a 6-pack, just like your dad. I guess that was around Om Shanti Om. And just months later when I met you again, you had them”.

He further mentioned, “I was so proud of you for being so determined and fierce about going after what you wanted, and that fortitude has only shone brighter with time. Big congratulations on the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and may you only get bigger from here! Always rooting for you”.

Earlier in the day, actress Kajol, who is also SRK’s frequent collaborator, took to her social media account to wish Aryan Khan a very happy birthday. Sharing a picture featuring herself with Aryan and his superstar father and her BFF, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday”, and tagged Aryan.

The actress has always been seen coming out in support and rooting for Aryan. Especially when Aryan ventured into Bollywood with his directorial debut, ‘The Ba*** of Bollywood’, in September, Kajol had even penned a congratulatory note for him.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State Rubio in Canada

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State Rubio in Canada

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's first look in Globetroter, calls her ‘the woman who redefined Indian Cinema on global stage’

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's first look in Globetroter, calls her ‘the woman who redefined Indian Cinema on global stage’

Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil miss out on reaching the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions of the ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol 2025 at the Olympic Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF World C'ship: Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil miss out on 3P final

Gujarat: Over 50,000 people screened at GCRI, cancer awareness programs held

Gujarat: Over 50,000 people screened at GCRI, cancer awareness programs held

Nitish Kumar Reddy released from India’s squad for first Test against South Africa starting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14. Photo credit: IANS

Nitish Kumar Reddy released from India’s squad for first Test against SA

Bihar creates electoral history with record turnout, zero repolls: ECI

Bihar created electoral history with record turnout, zero repolls: ECI

Public sector banks clock net profit of Rs 93,675 crore in first half of 2025-26

Public sector banks clock net profit of Rs 93,675 crore in first half of 2025-26

Uttarakhand cabinet approves tender reforms, prison IT wing, pending horticulture grants

Uttarakhand cabinet approves tender reforms, prison IT wing, pending horticulture grants

Polstrat exit poll: Tej Pratap, Anant Singh, Maithili, Samrat Choudhary poised for wins

Polstrat exit poll: Tej Pratap, Anant Singh, Maithili, Samrat Choudhary poised for wins

Constitutional Amendment sparks concerns about future of democratic governance in Pakistan: Report

Constitutional amendment sparks concerns about future of democratic governance in Pakistan: Report