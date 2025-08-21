August 21, 2025 11:09 PM हिंदी

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Director-producer Om Raut, whose production ‘Inspector Zende’ is set to release on OTT next month, feels that the age of Asian Renaissance is just around the corner.

The director-producer recently spoke with IANS at his office in the Khar West area of Mumbai. When asked if the current era is the best time to be an artist, he said, “I think every time is great. I mean, Renaissance was the best time. It was a really, really good time where the art really flourished and went to a different level".

He told IANS, "I think we all need to keep on finding the Renaissance every time. I personally feel that the way India and the Indian culture and arts is flowing right now, I think we are just about in that space or maybe a little bit pre, but we are definitely entering it. That's just a personal opinion”.

Renaissance is the period of history and a European cultural movement covering the 15th and 16th centuries. It marked the transition from the Middle Ages to modernity and was characterized by an effort to revive and surpass the ideas and achievements of classical antiquity. It is associated with great social change in most fields and disciplines, including art, architecture, politics, literature, exploration and science.

“And I think we have something different that is playing out. And trust me, it goes beyond cinema. I think it gets very strongly into new media. It gets very strongly into the digital world. The 3.0 is what we are all calling it. I think it's cutting very sharp and I'm very sure that not just Indian, but Asian Renaissance is just around the corner”, he added.

‘Inspector Zende’ is set to release on September 5, 2025 on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

ABCD formula gains traction as India-China seek strategic reset before SCO summit

ABCD formula gains traction as India-China seek strategic reset before SCO summit

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner

Om Raut says Asian Renaissance is around the corner

Kyndryl to invest $2.25 billion in India over 3 years

Kyndryl to invest $2.25 billion in India over 3 years

PM Modi invites Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter to build solutions for global progress

PM Modi invites Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter to build solutions for global progress

No more leaky roof: Latur family finds hope under PM Awas Yojana

No more leaky roof: Latur family finds hope under PM Awas Yojana

Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi blessed with baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi blessed with baby girl

Kolkata artistes thrilled to perform before PM Modi during Metro launch ceremony

Kolkata artistes thrilled to perform before PM Modi during Metro launch ceremony

Indian woman spinner Gouher Sultana announces retirement from all forms of cricket. Photo Credit: Gouher Sultana/Instagram

Indian woman spinner Gouher Sultana announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Fueling instability across borders, Pakistan poses threat like ‘cancer’: Baloch activist

Fueling instability across borders, Pakistan poses threat like ‘cancer’: Baloch activist

PM Modi's visit to China 'very important' for SCO and bilateral ties: Chinese Ambassador

PM Modi's visit to China 'very important' for SCO and bilateral ties: Chinese Ambassador