Olympic medallist Vijender Singh appointed member of Asian Boxing Council

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Indian boxing icon Vijender Singh has been named a member of the Asian Boxing Council, representing another important milestone in his transition from top athlete to global sports administrator.

Vijender, India’s first Olympic boxing medallist, has nearly twenty years of experience at the top level, spanning amateur and professional boxing. His role in the Asian Boxing Council highlights his profound knowledge of the sport and his ongoing dedication to its development throughout the continent.

Speaking on the development, Vijender Singh said, “I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council. I would like to thank the Boxing Federation of India and its leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I hope to fulfil this role to the best of my ability at the international level. Just as we created history in Beijing, I am committed to working for the growth of Asian boxing, with a strong focus on Indian boxers, and helping our athletes achieve even greater success in the future. I’m hoping our boxers will do will at the international stage too.”

The Asian Boxing Council is integral in developing the sport’s competition and growth strategies throughout the region. Vijender’s involvement is anticipated to bring an athlete-focused viewpoint to policymaking, governance, and strategic planning.

Vijender Singh continues to be one of India’s most well-known athletes, after earning a historic bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and securing several medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Following his amateur career, he smoothly moved into professional boxing, boosting his international reputation.

His appointment is regarded as a proud milestone for Indian boxing and highlights the increasing participation of Indian athletes in international sports governance.

In July of last year, Vijender, who wanted to give back to the sport that has brought him so much joy, took on the role of ‘mentor’ for the Indian boxing team, which competed at the World Championships in Liverpool, UK, in September.

