Olympians Ramita and Divyansh headline India's Shooting World Cup squad in China

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) A 24-member Indian team comprising shooters ranked primarily between four and six in the national rankings, is all set to take on the world’s best, as the season’s fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage got underway in Ningbo, China.

Over six competition days beginning Tuesday, a total of 320 shooting athletes from as many as 42 nations will take aim for a shot at the 10 medal sets up for grabs.

Some of the world’s top shooters, including at least four reigning Olympic champions, will be seen in action in Ningbo, where many will look to gain confidence ahead of the world championships in Cairo in November. Shooters will also be looking to book their spot in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December, with a top performance.

The 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team events are the first two finals scheduled for Tuesday, and India will field new combinations in both events.

While Olympians Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar partner Umamahesh Maddenini and Meghana Sajjanar in mixed air rifle, yet another Olympian Rhythm Sangwan, pairs with Nishant Rawat in the men’s air pistol. Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma will be the second Indian pair in the mixed air pistol.

Almost all top shooting nations in the disciplines have fielded strong sides, including hosts China, who have among their ranks Olympic champion and world record holder Sheng Lihao, among others.

Switzerland’s Chiara Leone, the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) Olympic champion and the two Korean women pistol champions in Paris, Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin, will also be seen in action in Ningbo.

Other top nations to have fielded strong squads include the likes of France (20), Italy (18), Germany (15), Czechia (14) and Japan (13). Top shooters from Australia, Iran, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Vietnam will make the Ningbo stage even more competitive.

